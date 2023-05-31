Companies / Property

WATCH: Semigration trend gives property companies a boost

Business Day TV speaks to Spear Reit's CEO, Quintin Rossi

31 May 2023 - 20:49
Spear Reit CEO Quintin Rossi. Picture: SUPPLIED
Property companies are benefiting from the growing semigration trend. Spear Reit has noted that factors such as load-shedding and semigration are forcing more people to return to the offices, which bodes well for vacancies. Business Day TV put this trend into perspective with Spear Reit’s CEO, Quintin Rossi.

