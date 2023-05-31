Companies / Property

Fairvest reports higher operating income and fewer vacancies

Fairvest has 38 fully functional solar plants providing 11.7% of the portfolio’s total electricity demand

31 May 2023 - 10:52 Nico Gous

Fairvest has warned that SA’s high inflation, interest-rate hikes, power cuts and dysfunctional local municipalities will bog down economic growth and create a tough operating environment for the owner of retail centres in rural areas and small towns.

“Despite these impediments, Fairvest continues to successfully implement the strategic objectives of the group by de-risking the balance sheet, reducing vacancies and disposing of noncore assets,” Fairvest CEO Darren Wilder said in the results for the six months to end-March of the company, valued at R4.23bn on the JSE...

