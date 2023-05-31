Both Brent and West Texas Intermediate crude fell by more than 4% on Tuesday
Asda and Wm Morrison are both in private hands, just as politicians scrutinise whether the sector is fuelling high prices
The utility's pre-tax loss was much higher than budgeted
Business Day TV spoke to Natasha Marrian, the deputy editor of Financial Mail
Amid geopolitical tensions, the billionaire meets with Chinese officials, reinforcing the intertwined interests of China and the US and expressing the EV maker’s intent to expand further into the ...
Business Day TV speaks to Peter Attard Montalto, of Intellidex and Dawie Roodt, chief economist at Efficient Group
If the import tariff suspension is not ended in August the decline in production will threaten food security
The construction of colossal irrigation reservoirs in France’s drought-hit Nouvelle Aquitaine region ignites fiery disputes between desperate farmers and environmental crusaders
Coach Jose Riveiro seems to have nurtured a sense of belief and togetherness in his squad
Hyundai has launched a Tucson with all-wheel drive and more styling swagger.
Fairvest has warned that SA’s high inflation, interest-rate hikes, power cuts and dysfunctional local municipalities will bog down economic growth and create a tough operating environment for the owner of retail centres in rural areas and small towns.
“Despite these impediments, Fairvest continues to successfully implement the strategic objectives of the group by de-risking the balance sheet, reducing vacancies and disposing of noncore assets,” Fairvest CEO Darren Wilder said in the results for the six months to end-March of the company, valued at R4.23bn on the JSE...
Fairvest reports higher operating income and fewer vacancies
Fairvest has 38 fully functional solar plants providing 11.7% of the portfolio’s total electricity demand
