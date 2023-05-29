Companies / Property

Fortress sees rental lift for refurbished offices

Property company revamps office portfolio to fill vacancies and later sell for better value

29 May 2023 - 19:34 Denise Mhlanga

Fortress Real Estate Investments says demand for its refurbished office buildings in Bryanston are increasing as many occupiers return to the office, laying the way for rental increases.

 “Though the office portfolio is noncore, and the end game is to sell these assets, we continue to invest [in them] because selling a vacant building is a lot harder in the current environment,” Bruce Collins, head of asset management at Fortress told Business Day...

