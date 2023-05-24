Indluplace withholds interim dividend ahead of merger vote

Despite the continued impasse in US debt negotiations, gold prices remain stable, while markets anticipate the Fed’s coming meeting minutes to predict potential rate changes
As precious as SA’s non-aligned status may be, it’s a toothless strategy in the current diplomatic round
Unions reject 4.5% revised offer
The government has nothing to hide over the docking of a Russian ship in Simon’s Town, defence minister says
Shareholders of the residential-focused Reit will vote in June on the proposed merger with SA Corporate Real Estate
Business Day TV speaks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
The Treasury says the current procurement system in government is not working, which means it is not able to deliver services effectively.
A deadly disease has caused a swift, lethal impact on the Red Sea’s black sea urchin population, disrupting the balance of the local coral reef ecosystem
The vocal encouragement of a passionate home crowd is vital at crucial stages of a match to give their team a boost when it’s needed most.
Release of latest products of Raats Family Vineyards shows how important the past two decades have been
Residential-focused Indluplace Properties has not declared an interim dividend as it awaits a possible takeover from fellow JSE-listed real-estate investment trust (Reit) SA Corporate Real Estate, but will pay out a clean-out dividend if all goes ahead as planned.
“Should the scheme of arrangement lapse, the board of Indluplace will revisit the declaration of an interim dividend,” the Reit, valued at R1.12bn on the JSE, said in its results for the six months to end-March...
