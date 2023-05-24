Companies / Property

Indluplace withholds interim dividend ahead of merger vote

Shareholders of the residential-focused Reit will vote in June on the proposed merger with SA Corporate Real Estate

24 May 2023 - 09:28 Nico Gous

Residential-focused Indluplace Properties has not declared an interim dividend as it awaits a possible takeover from fellow JSE-listed real-estate investment trust (Reit) SA Corporate Real Estate, but will pay out a clean-out dividend if all goes ahead as planned.

“Should the scheme of arrangement lapse, the board of Indluplace will revisit the declaration of an interim dividend,” the Reit, valued at R1.12bn on the JSE, said in its results for the six months to end-March...

