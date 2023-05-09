Business Day TV speaks to Anthea Gardner from Cartesian Capital
Business Day TV speaks to Equites CEO Andrea Taverna-Turisan
Growing demand for logistics facilities has given Equites a boost. The landlord reported a 4.1% rise in distribution per share for the annual period amid low vacancy rates. Business Day TV caught with the company’s CEO, Andrea Taverna-Turisan, for more detail on the numbers.
WATCH: Equites lifts its annual distribution
