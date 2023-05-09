Companies / Property

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Equites lifts its annual distribution

Business Day TV speaks to Equites CEO Andrea Taverna-Turisan

09 May 2023 - 20:36
DSV Park in Gauteng is an Equites Property Fund development. Picture: SUPPLIED
DSV Park in Gauteng is an Equites Property Fund development. Picture: SUPPLIED

Growing demand for logistics facilities has given Equites a boost. The landlord reported a 4.1% rise in distribution per share for the annual period amid low vacancy rates. Business Day TV caught with the company’s CEO, Andrea Taverna-Turisan, for more detail on the numbers.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Equites faces first capital constraints since listing in 2014

Buyers line up for its UK stake, but Equites says it will sell only if offer maximises shareholder value
Companies
9 hours ago

WATCH: Karooooo eyes growth

Business Day TV spoke to business writer Mudiwa Gavaza about Cartrack’s (wholly owned by Karooooo) boost in subscription revenue
Companies
4 hours ago

WATCH: Polish stake boosts Redefine’s H1 distributable income

Business Day TV speaks to Redefine CFO Ntobeko Nyawo
Companies
1 day ago

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Retailers in for a cold, dark winter
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Tupperware seeks to lock in alternatives to ...
Companies
3.
Redefine lambasts political instability in City ...
Companies / Property
4.
Orion Minerals settles legacy loan as flagship ...
Companies / Mining
5.
Successful Steinhoff claimants to start receiving ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.