Equites looks to sell UK arm of business

Equites Property Fund, the specialist owner and developer of prime logistics assets in SA and the UK, is exploring the sale of its UK business to unlock value for its shareholders and will no longer undertake large-scale developments abroad.
The company, valued at R12.1bn on the JSE, said in its 2023 results for the year to end-February that market conditions had changed a lot since it entered into a partnership with UK property investor Newlands in 2020 to develop properties for the high-end UK logistics markets, such as the one it did for Amazon, under the joint venture Equites Newlands Group Limited (ENGL).
But the war in Ukraine has sent global markets into turmoil, leading to central banks hiking interest rates to tame high inflation.
“The changing macroeconomic landscape impacted the UK investment market, which experienced substantial repricing in asset values during 2022,” the company said.
“The Equites board believes that it is in the group’s best interest to explore the sale of its stake in the development platform and has appointed Rothschild & Co as its corporate advisor to facilitate a transaction. The stake in ENGL will only be sold if the Board believes the offer will maximise value for shareholders,” it added on Tuesday.
Equites owns a 60% stake in ENGL.
The like-for-like property of its UK portfolio dropped by 21% on a like-for-like basis in British sterling.
Listed on the JSE in 2014, Equites owns logistics assets in SA and the UK, with close to one-fifth of total revenue being generated abroad. The total portfolio comprises 70 properties, 60 in SA and 10 in the UK, spanning 1.4-million square metres, about the size of 200 soccer pitches.
Its tenants are multinationals that are prepared to sign leases for 10, 15 and 20 years and who, given their commercial might, tend to meet rental payments on time.
Distribution per share (DPS) increased 4.1% year on year to 169.60c at a payout ratio of 100%. Gross property revenue jumped 90.3% to R3.2bn.
At 10.36am, the share price was down 7.56% to R14.19.
gousn@businesslive.co.za
Equites looks to sell UK arm of business
Equites said the changing macroeconomic landscape affected the UK investment market badly
