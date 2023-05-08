Redefine’s higher distributable income gets boost from Polish stake

Business Day TV talks to Martin Smith from Anchor Capital
The total distributable income of diversified landlord Redefine Properties grew in its latest interim results as it consolidated its stake in one of Poland’s largest owners of retail space EPP.
The real estate investment trust (Reit), valued at R26.87bn on the JSE, reported in its results for the six months to end-February its distributable income advanced 7.2% year on year to R1.6bn, with a pay-out ratio of 85% equating to an interim dividend of 20.32c per share.
According to Redefine CEO Andrew König, EPP contributed R272m to distributable income as it resumed paying dividends.
“For instance, vacancies in the EPP stable remain less than 3%, indicating healthy demand despite the ongoing negative news coming out of Europe,” he said in a statement.
Redefine took over EPP after increasing its stake from 45% in March 2022 to 95.5% stake as it looks to increase its exposure to the Polish retail sector.
Apart from the investment in EPP, Redefine expanded into Poland’s self-storage sector earlier this year by taking a 51% interest in storage and warehousing firm Stokado. The acquisition is expected to be implemented before the end of May.
“An attractive development pipeline is under consideration, which will effectively increase our equity holding to 75% in three to five years,” König said.
But the bulk of Redefine properties remain in SA, with the local portfolio — comprising retail, office and industrial properties — valued at R59.4bn and the offshore component in Poland — made up of retail and logistics properties — is worth R34.7bn. Flagship local properties include Centurion Mall, East Rand Mall, Blue Route Mall and Wembley Square.
Meanwhile, the company continued with its strategy to optimise its property portfolios and selling of non-core assets as it sold another R1.4bn in assets in the reporting period.
The net asset value (NAV) of the SA Reit improved 4.3% to 750.76c, but load-shedding, inflation, interest rate hikes, poor public infrastructure and crime remains a challenge.
To deal with power cuts, the company will roll out 13MW in solar power in the rest of the 2023 financial year to provide reliable alternative energy to attract tenants and offset the high cost of diesel used to run generators.
With Denise Mhlanga
gousn@businesslive.co.za
Redefine’s higher distributable income gets boost from Polish stake
Redefine CEO Andrew König says EPP contributed R272m to distributable income as it resumed paying dividends
