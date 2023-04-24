Companies / Property

SA office vacancies peak at highs last recorded in 2003

Since 2019 vacant space has increased by more than 1-million square metres

BL Premium
24 April 2023 - 19:43 Denise Mhlanga

SA’s office property sector continues to battle high vacancies, recording double-digit levels last seen in 2003 at the end of the first quarter of 2023.

Continuing structural shifts in the sector, coupled with the increasing adoption of the hybrid model, where some people work from the office and others remotely, as well as tenants reducing space have contributed to rising vacancies...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.