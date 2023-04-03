Companies / Property

Investec Property Fund gets thumbs up for asset management function plan

Investec Property Fund cuts cost of internalising its asset management function from R975m to R850m

BL Premium
03 April 2023 - 20:20 Denise Mhlanga

JSE-listed Investec Property Fund (IPF), which has assets in SA and Europe, says it has strong shareholder backing to internalise its asset management function, and to this end it has revised the deal with the introduction of an earn-out mechanism.

An earn-out is a pricing structure in mergers and acquisitions enabling sellers to earn part of the purchase price based on the performance of the business after the acquisition...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.