Industrials Reit reveals terms for a possible Blackstone cash takeover

The deal represents a premium of 42.4% to Friday’s closing price

03 April 2023 - 09:33 Nico Gous

UK-based Industrials Reit has received the key terms of a possible final cash offer from a new entity that will be controlled by one or more investment funds managed by global private equity firm Blackstone.

Industrials Reit owns multilet industrial (MLI) properties providing work spaces for small and medium businesses...

