Companies / Property

Flight to quality boosts global premium office rents

Africa is recording some of the biggest increases, with Lagos, Accra and Nairobi topping the continent’s rankings

BL Premium
26 March 2023 - 17:37 Denise Mhlanga

While many occupiers continue to reassess their office needs thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic, many others are increasingly seeking premium offices, which is spurring solid rental growth in that segment of the market.

According to Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL), global premium office rentals grew 4.8% in 2022 and 10.6% on average in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.