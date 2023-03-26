A slump in Deutsche Bank shares in Europe raised fresh jitters about the fragility of banks
The protest showed how ineffective parties have been in building momentum that can bring change
New report covers road and rail transport, as well as aviation and shipping in SA
Leader John Steenhuisen is set to battle it out for the top federal position with Mpho Phalatse and Lungile Phenyane
Company controlled by Independent Media owner Iqbal Survé says talks with the Public Investment Corporation reached an ‘amicable conclusion’
The long-term implications are devastating for businesses in the sector, industry body Seifsa warns
Clothing, footwear, textiles & leather chains appear to be less affected than fast-moving consumer goods ones, Stats SA’s January sales show
Washington says no concrete concessions were made to secure the release of US permanent resident made famous by the 2004 film about his role saving Tutsis during the 1994 genocide
Japanese horse Equinox led from start to finish and lowered the 2,400m record by a second
The latest addition to the eclectic and eccentric Kloof Street neighbourhood is an oh-so stylish Italian-ish restaurant and bar
While many occupiers continue to reassess their office needs thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic, many others are increasingly seeking premium offices, which is spurring solid rental growth in that segment of the market.
According to Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL), global premium office rentals grew 4.8% in 2022 and 10.6% on average in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region...
Flight to quality boosts global premium office rents
Africa is recording some of the biggest increases, with Lagos, Accra and Nairobi topping the continent’s rankings
