SA Corporate warns power cuts will halt net property income growth

The extra costs of load-shedding will result in a contraction of like-for-like net property income

17 March 2023 - 14:10 Nico Gous

Power outages will undo any growth in the like-for-like net property income (NPI) of SA Corporate Real Estate, which owns retail, residential and industrial properties, if record-high levels of load-shedding continue.

The Reit, valued at R5.1bn on the JSE, said in its latest annual results it expected like-for-like NPI growth of 4%-5% in 2023, but noted that if load-shedding continued at the same rate as of late, the extra cost would result in a contraction of 3%-4%. NPI is the rental income a portfolio generates minus operating expenses...

