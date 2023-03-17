Companies / Property

Hyprop’s Canal Walk records over R1bn in turnover in December

Footcount is steadily returning to prepandemic levels as people spend more when they go shopping

BL Premium
17 March 2023 - 17:29 Nico Gous

The footcount at the shopping centres of Hyprop Investments, including Rosebank Mall and Hyde Park Corner, is returning to prepandemic levels while people are spending more when they head out.

The foo Tount of the company, valued at R11bn on the JSE, fell during the pandemic, but has slowly been making a comeback in its SA portfolio...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.