Companies / Property

Emira ups dividend after jump in distributable earnings

A strong performance in its US property helped offset challenging conditions in SA

BL Premium
15 February 2023 - 14:45 Nico Gous

Emira Property Fund, which owns a diversified property portfolio in SA and the US, upped its dividend as it saw a jump in distributable earnings as it benefited from operating in SA and the, particularly in the world’s largest economy.

The distributable earnings leapt 15% to R378.7m, the company, valued at R5.38bn on the JSE, said in its half-year results end-December. The real estate investment trust (REIT) increased the dividend per share 17.4% to 66.43c...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.