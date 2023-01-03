Companies / Property

Sectional title properties are back in vogue

Affordability, lock-up-and-go convenience and secure environments are drawcards for buyers

BL Premium
03 January 2023 - 06:30

More South Africans are choosing to buy sectional title properties because of affordability and security, among other factors, according to the Pam Golding Property group.

Though SA’s housing market is predominantly freehold, there has been a steady shift to owning sectional title homes with such properties increasing from 21.5% of all new homes sold in 2018 to 30.5% in 2021, according to data released recently...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.