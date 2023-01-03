Wall Street in guarded mood with US labour market seen to remain tight
Musk launches Cybertruck 2 with the power of thought
As more private electricity generation projects come online, and as Eskom starts allowing greater private participation on its transmission system, there maybe some relief from its power crisis
Lack of faith in options reflected in the hopes of voters that multiparty alliances will do the trick
Watchdogs find Elon Musk electric carmaker violated advertising and commerce laws
US, EU and China are in a simultaneous slowdown, says IMF chief Georgieva
SA’s offshore marine resource biomass is well managed, and most stocks have been stable for the past 50 years.
Movie ticket sales show people are still holding on to their cash ahead of lunar new year
Springbok captain to move after the 2023 Rugby World Cup
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi said e-tolls would be scrapped as soon as an agreement was reached with the National Treasury.
More South Africans are choosing to buy sectional title properties because of affordability and security, among other factors, according to the Pam Golding Property group.
Though SA’s housing market is predominantly freehold, there has been a steady shift to owning sectional title homes with such properties increasing from 21.5% of all new homes sold in 2018 to 30.5% in 2021, according to data released recently...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Sectional title properties are back in vogue
Affordability, lock-up-and-go convenience and secure environments are drawcards for buyers
More South Africans are choosing to buy sectional title properties because of affordability and security, among other factors, according to the Pam Golding Property group.
Though SA’s housing market is predominantly freehold, there has been a steady shift to owning sectional title homes with such properties increasing from 21.5% of all new homes sold in 2018 to 30.5% in 2021, according to data released recently...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.