Demand for logistics and warehousing assets is strong, says Nedbank

Bank also targets small convenience, rural and township retail assets that performed strongly despite Covid-19

13 December 2022 - 20:31 Denise Mhlanga

Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking says  that despite uncertainty in capital markets with rising interest rates and inflation globally it continues to provide finance solutions to its clients.

The bank with about 37% of the property finance lending market in SA prefers industrial and logistics assets, small convenience, rural and township retail assets, as these sectors have shown strong performance and resilience amid the Covid-19 pandemic...

