Higher interest rates will hit earnings, Fairvest warns

To combat the effects of power cuts, Fairvest has installed 35 solar plants, which deliver 14.9MW of electricity, while another four are being built

30 November 2022 - 09:47 Nico Gous

Interest-rate hikes will affect the earnings of Fairvest, the owner of retail centres in rural areas and small towns.

“The significant increases in interest rates during the year will, however, have an impact on earnings for the 2023 financial year,” the real estate investment trust (Reit) said on Wednesday in its latest results...

