The US Federal Reserve chair is expected to give some detail on US rate hikes in his speech at the Brookings Institution on Wednesday
The problem is significant: a party deep in electoral decay and it may be even too late to have good ideas
Whether Ramaphosa has a case to answer regarding the robbery at his Phala Phala farm in 2020 will be determined in a parliamentary process on Wednesday
Its shares will be available on the alternative exchange from December 7 while the share capital of its primary JSE listing will not be affected
Sustained load-shedding is cited as one of the stumbling blocks for economic growth and positive investor sentiment
Sign-ups were averaging more than 2-million per day in the past seven days since November 16, new owner says in a tweet
The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan claims responsibility for the attack, which also injured 30 others
Binotto ends a 28-year stint with Ferrari, including serving as team principal of the F1 team since 2019
Richard Holmes marks the anniversary of a world-changing achievement by Prof Chris Barnard and his maverick surgeons
Higher interest rates will hit earnings, Fairvest warns
To combat the effects of power cuts, Fairvest has installed 35 solar plants, which deliver 14.9MW of electricity, while another four are being built
Interest-rate hikes will affect the earnings of Fairvest, the owner of retail centres in rural areas and small towns.
“The significant increases in interest rates during the year will, however, have an impact on earnings for the 2023 financial year,” the real estate investment trust (Reit) said on Wednesday in its latest results...
