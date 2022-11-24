Companies / Property

Safari looking for new power and water options for its malls

The retail-focused Reit has installed boreholes and backup electricity systems at some of its properties

24 November 2022 - 16:22 Nico Gous

Retail-focused property group Safari Investments is investing in and trying to find alternative water and electricity sources to ensure its portfolio can operate during load-shedding following some of the worst power cuts on record.

“Boreholes and backup water systems have been successfully installed at [the] Thabong and Nkomo Village Shopping Centres to reduce operational costs and improve our resilience against water shortages and supply risks,” Safari, a real estate investment trust (Reit), said on Thursday in its half-year results to end-September...

