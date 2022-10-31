×

Investec Property Fund’s credit rating likely to be upgraded

Further investment in the European market coupled with robust profitability could lead to an adjustment

31 October 2022 - 20:17 Denise Mhlanga

Investec Property Fund’s (IPF’s) credit outlook remains stable with expectations that its offshore investment will continue to deliver high-quality earnings while the SA performance remains stable.

Global Credit Ratings affirmed IPF’s long- and short-term debt at AA- and A1+. Over the medium term, further investment in the European market along with robust profitability from the region could lead to an upgrade...

