Companies / Property

Calgro M3’s headline earnings jump nearly a third

The housing and memorial parks developer noted an uptick in its residential property development segment but memorial parks suffered a setback

17 October 2022 - 09:25 Nico Gous

The headline earnings of housing and memorial parks developer Calgro M3 jumped just less than a third in its interim results, as the residential property development segment delivered a stronger performance while memorial parks had a tougher time.

Headline earnings, a widely used measure of profit that strips out impairments and one-off items, increased by 33.2% to R69.2m in the six months end-August...

