The headline earnings of housing and memorial parks developer Calgro M3 jumped just less than a third in its interim results, as the residential property development segment delivered a stronger performance while memorial parks had a tougher time.
Headline earnings, a widely used measure of profit that strips out impairments and one-off items, increased by 33.2% to R69.2m in the six months end-August...
Calgro M3’s headline earnings jump nearly a third
