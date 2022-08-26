×

Companies / Property

Debt-ridden Rebosis opts for business rescue, suspends trading of its shares on the JSE

Under an experienced business rescue practitioner the company believes a return to sustainability may be achievable

BL Premium
26 August 2022 - 17:34 Denise Mhlanga

Financially stressed Rebosis Property Fund has gone into business rescue, where it will implement a turnaround plan in a bid to preserve the company in the long term.

In a Sens announcement on Friday, the company cited rising interest rates as one of the main reasons for applying for the protection...

