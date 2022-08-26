Both contracts jumped by as much as $1 in early trade after slumping by about $2 on Thursday
The Council for Medical Schemes failed to act before Health Squared threw in the towel
Zimbabwean company Gold-Leaf Tobacco has long been accused of selling illegal cigarettes, which are much cheaper than those sold in stores
Former president backs governing party’s strategy to renew itself
Moderna alleges Pfizer-BioNTech, without permission, copied mRNA technology Moderna had patented between 2010 and 2016
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Dawie Roodt, chief economist at Efficient Group.
Business Day's legal notices run in the newspaper every Friday. You can also view the previous month of weekly notices here
Theft and pipeline sabotage have cut Nigeria’s oil exports by nearly half a million barrels per day
England batsmen close gap to 40 runs against Proteas in Manchester
Internationally renowned chef Peter Tempelhoff’s Constantia restaurant exceeds expectations
Financially stressed Rebosis Property Fund has gone into business rescue, where it will implement a turnaround plan in a bid to preserve the company in the long term.
In a Sens announcement on Friday, the company cited rising interest rates as one of the main reasons for applying for the protection...
Debt-ridden Rebosis opts for business rescue, suspends trading of its shares on the JSE
Under an experienced business rescue practitioner the company believes a return to sustainability may be achievable
