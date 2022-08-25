Traders consider the prospect of reduced Opec+ output and the resumption of sanctioned Iranian supplies
Octodec soars as company doubles payout
Investors can expect a distribution of as much as R1.40 a share for the year to end-August, property company says
Octodec Investments shares rose as much as 20% on Thursday after the property company said distributions per share for 12 months ending August 2022 will more than double from a year earlier.
Distributable income per share is seen rising to between 158c and 185c, an increase of between 17% and 37% from the previous corresponding period, while the full-year distribution will be between 117c and 140c a share. That includes an interim dividend of 50c a share paid in May...
