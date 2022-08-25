×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Property

Octodec soars as company doubles payout

Investors can expect a distribution of as much as R1.40 a share for the year to end-August, property company says

BL Premium
25 August 2022 - 16:43 Denise Mhlanga

Octodec Investments shares rose as much as 20% on Thursday after the property company said distributions per share for 12 months ending August 2022 will more than double from a year earlier.

Distributable income per share is seen rising to between 158c and 185c, an increase of between 17% and 37% from the previous corresponding period, while the full-year distribution will be between 117c and 140c a share. That includes an interim dividend of 50c a share paid in May...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.