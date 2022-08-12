Easing recession fears provide some support, though uncertain demand outlook clouds outlook
Retail focused Resilient REIT is considering delisting from JSE, it said on Friday, because it believes it is “no longer a given” that being on the local bourse gives companies greater access to capital, particularly property firms.
“With its advisers, Resilient is evaluating its listing on the JSE and all alternatives with the objective of maintaining high standards of governance and reporting, but with greater efficiency and focus on investor interests, with a view to reducing volatility for investors,” it said in its interim results to end-June. “Resilient now intends to engage with its shareholders and to take their views into account in its evaluations.”..
Resilient mulls JSE exit
The firm is looking to reduce volatility for investors, but adds that being listed on the JSE no longer enhances access to capital
