×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Property

Stor-Age sees big opportunity for new micro-warehousing business

The next generation of flexible workspace presents attractive portfolio growth

BL Premium
09 August 2022 - 19:27 Denise Mhlanga

SA’s only specialist self storage real estate investment trust (Reit), JSE-listed Stor-Age, launched its first micro-warehousing facility in May at one of its properties in Sunninghill, Johannesburg, to tap into the fast-growing sector.

Micro-warehousing combines the convenience of secure self storage with traditional working space, culminating in a one-of-a-kind workspace for business owners to run and expand their business from one location...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.