Companies / Property

Liberty Two Degrees ups dividend by double digits as retail recovers

Footfall was the highest in three years in the six months to end-June, but rental reversions continue

BL Premium
01 August 2022 - 08:21 Karl Gernetzky

Landlord Liberty Two Degrees (L2D), whose retail assets include the iconic Sandton City and Nelson Mandela Square, has upped its dividend by double digits, benefiting as easing Covid-19 restrictions helped lift footfall to a three-year high in the first half of 2022.

Net property income rose 8.43% to R261m in the six months to end-June, the company reported on Monday, with retail turnover across its portfolio growing just over a quarter, putting it 16.1% above 2019 levels...

