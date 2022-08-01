Investors also brace for this week's meeting of officials from Opec and other top producers on supply adjustments
Monday, August 1 2022
Landlord Liberty Two Degrees (L2D), whose retail assets include the iconic Sandton City and Nelson Mandela Square, has upped its dividend by double digits, benefiting as easing Covid-19 restrictions helped lift footfall to a three-year high in the first half of 2022.
Net property income rose 8.43% to R261m in the six months to end-June, the company reported on Monday, with retail turnover across its portfolio growing just over a quarter, putting it 16.1% above 2019 levels...
Liberty Two Degrees ups dividend by double digits as retail recovers
Footfall was the highest in three years in the six months to end-June, but rental reversions continue
