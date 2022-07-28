×

Companies / Property

Hammerson makes first profit in five years

The JSE-listed firm says it saw footfall return to 90% of its 2019 levels as it made a £50.3m profit in its interim results to end-December

28 July 2022 - 17:03 Nico Gous

The UK-based owner of premium retail assets, Hammerson, delivered a profit for the first time in five years as footfall at its malls returned to close to pre-Covid-19-pandemic levels.

JSE-listed Hammerson owns a portfolio of assets in Europe, with a focus on flagship retail destinations and venues. It said on Thursday that it saw footfall return to 90% of its 2019 levels as it made a £50.3m (R1.02bn) profit in its interim results to end-December...

