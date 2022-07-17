×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Property

Office property sector needs a growing economy to sustain demand for space

Low business confidence coupled with unreliable power supply dampens tenant appetite for office space

BL Premium
17 July 2022 - 17:43 Denise Mhlanga

Sustained economic growth is needed to bring the supply demand dynamics to balance, while load-shedding is not helping the office property sector’s fragile recovery.

In the current low economic growth environment, the office property sector continues to battle high vacancies due to oversupply that has characterised the sector even before the Covid-19 pandemic...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.