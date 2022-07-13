×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Property

Newpark CEO Fifield to resign in November

He will be succeeded by Auri Benatar, an executive director of Trademarc Property Fund and Wainer & Associates Property Consultants

BL Premium
13 July 2022 - 15:43 Nico Gous

Simon Fifield will resign as CEO of Newpark, which owns the JSE’s offices in Johannesburg, in November to “allow him more time to focus on other opportunities”.

Auri Benatar, executive director of Trademarc Property Fund and Wainer and Associates Property Consultants, will take over at the helm, the real estate investment trust (Reit) said on Wednesday...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.