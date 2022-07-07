Sirius completes £16m sale of BizSpace Camberwell in London
07 July 2022 - 09:50
Sirius Real Estate, operator of branded business and industrial parks in Germany and the UK, says it has completed the £16m (R320m) sale of its BizSpace Camberwell asset in London, realising a 94% premium on the sale, and intends to use the proceeds to pay down debt.
Sirius entered the UK market in November 2021 when it acquired BizSpace, a provider of regional flexible workspaces, for £245m. It offers light industrial, workshop, studio and out-of-town office units to a wide range of businesses across the UK...
