Germany-focused DKR picks up six more retail properties for €9.2m

JSE-listed Germany-focused property group Deutsche Konsum Reit-AG (DKR) has picked up an additional six, mainly food-anchored, retail properties for €9.2m (R157m), with its acquisition pipeline full and another €100m in assets under review.

The outlook for Germany’s economy has been thrown into doubt by the war in Ukraine and surging inflation, driven mainly by food and energy, but DKR said on Thursday it remains active in looking to add value through disposals, and had recently sold five properties, including two vacant ones, for a total of €10.9m...