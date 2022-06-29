Emira says focus on tenant retention is paying off
Despite a tough SA property market, vacancies have fallen in the first half of the group’s 2022 year, but so have rents
29 June 2022 - 12:26
Emira Property Fund, which has a retail-dominant portfolio, says its focus on retaining tenants is paying off in a tough SA property market. However, it is coming at a cost, resulting in punitive rental reversions so far in its 2022 year.
Vacancies across the group’s SA portfolio fell to 5.5% at the end of May from 6.1% at the end of December, but average total reversions stand at -12.8%, the firm said in an update for the first 11 months of its 2022 year...
