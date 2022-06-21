Companies / Property Schroder pleased with resilience of portfolio as it collects rent B L Premium

Schroder European real-estate investment trust (Sereit) says its pleased with a 100% collection rate for its half-year to end-March, an indication of the resilience of its portfolio as the European office market continues to recover.

The shift to more hybrid working has led to a polarised market with occupiers focusing on top quality space with state-of-the-art technology, strong ESG credentials and a focus on employee wellbeing to tempt employees back into the office, the group said on Tuesday. ..