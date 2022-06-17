Companies / Property Q&A: Vukile CEO Laurence Rapp on the strength of diversified income streams The property fund recently acquired a stake in Lar España and is looking to further grow its portfolio in Spain B L Premium

With the easing of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions in SA and Spain, Vukile Property Fund is seeing increased competition for retail space at its shopping centres.

To cater for growing demand, and grow its portfolio in Spain, Vukile sold noncore assets in SA, 64% of its Namibian property portfolio and office assets in Spain. Castellana received the bulk of the proceeds which were used to acquire a 21.7% shareholding in Lar España for €100m...