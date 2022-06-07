Companies / Property Take-up of Waterfall City space is rising, says Attacq Modern logistics and prime offices in Waterfall City, between Johannesburg and Pretoria, are a huge drawcard for tenants B L Premium

JSE-listed Attacq says high-end properties are in demand as it signs up clients for its modern logistics and collaboration hubs (offices).

“The quality of our assets is attractive to tenants, and take-up of collaboration hubs space is proof that the office market is not dead,” said CEO Jackie van Niekerk during the company’s preclose investor presentation...