Take-up of Waterfall City space is rising, says Attacq
Modern logistics and prime offices in Waterfall City, between Johannesburg and Pretoria, are a huge drawcard for tenants
07 June 2022 - 19:21
JSE-listed Attacq says high-end properties are in demand as it signs up clients for its modern logistics and collaboration hubs (offices).
“The quality of our assets is attractive to tenants, and take-up of collaboration hubs space is proof that the office market is not dead,” said CEO Jackie van Niekerk during the company’s preclose investor presentation...
