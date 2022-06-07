Double-digit dividend growth likely for Sirius amid robust industrial demand
The business-park owner expects its dividend to rise as much as 16.5% in its year to end-March, and has recently reported strong rental growth
07 June 2022 - 10:02
Sirius Real Estate, the JSE-listed owner of industrial and business parks in Germany and the UK, has flagged double-digit dividend growth for its 2022 year, having benefited from strong demand for flexible workspaces.
Sirius expects dividend per share growth of between 15.5% and 16.5% for its year to end-March, implying a payout of as much as €51.88m (R858m), or 4.427 euro cents per share, for a group valued at R25.4bn on the JSE. In its 2020 year, largely free of the pandemic, the property group had paid out 3.57 euro cents in dividends...
