Fortress sees reduction in vacancies as demand for space rises Company says that tenants will be able to absorb rising utility costs and municipal rates

JSE-listed Fortress Reit has seen a reduction in vacancies across its portfolio as demand for space continues in its logistics and retail assets.

Total vacancies were down to 5.5% in May 31 from 6.5% in December 2021, the company said in its trading and preclose operational update...