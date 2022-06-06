×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Property

Fortress sees reduction in vacancies as demand for space rises

Company says that tenants will be able to absorb rising utility costs and municipal rates

BL Premium
06 June 2022 - 19:40 Denise Mhlanga

JSE-listed Fortress Reit has seen a reduction in vacancies across its portfolio as demand for space continues in its logistics and retail assets.

Total vacancies were down to 5.5% in May 31 from 6.5% in December 2021, the company said in its trading and preclose operational update...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now