Western Cape's reliability as investment location benefits Spear Reit Real estate investment trust company aims to increase its investment in the region

Western Cape-focused Spear Reit intends to increase its investment in the region by acquiring industrial, manufacturing and logistics assets as well as convenience retail assets that are underpinned by strong lease covenants and high-quality tenants.

Spear Reit, whose portfolio is valued at R4.48bn, has ambitious plans to grow assets under ownership to about R11bn by 2028. Asset acquisitions in the next six to seven years will be funded through debt, equity and the disposal of noncore assets...