Capital & Regional slashes debt with R783m sale of UK mall Cash sale to the Adhan Group of Companies shaves six percentage points off the company's net loan to value ratio

Capital & Regional has sold The Mall shopping centre in Blackburn, UK, for £40m (R783m) as the JSE-listed real estate investment trust moves to cut its debt.

The Mall contributed about £3.7m to Capital & Regional’s net rental income for the year ended 2021, and the sale is expected to be finalised by the end of June...