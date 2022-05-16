Companies / Property Calgro M3 upbeat about housing demand, even as interest rates rise The affordable housing developer says demand has never been higher, with revenue rising more than half in its year to end-February B L Premium

Affordable housing developer Calgro M3, whose revenue rose by more than half in its 2022 year, says demand has never been higher for its product.

While it is not too concerned about rising interest rates, it has opted to hold onto its cash for now...