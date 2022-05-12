Companies / Property Germany’s JSE-listed DKR profits from surge inflation More than 80% of Deutsche Konsum Reit’s rental income is inflation-hedged and as the value of properties rises, landlords can charge more for rent B L Premium

The JSE-listed German real estate investment trust (reit) Deutsche Konsum Reit-AG (DKR) saw its rental income and net profits rise as the lingering effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine caused a surge in inflation and, in turn, its rental income.

DKR bucked the delisting trend on the JSE in 2021 with its secondary listing on the local bourse, with its primary listing in Frankfurt. The company, founded by Rolf Elgeti, invests in convenience retail properties in micro locations in the central and regional areas outside major German cities and is valued at R853.5m on the JSE...