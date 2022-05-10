Companies / Property Octodec announces interim dividend but offers no earnings guidance Real estate investment trust expects little growth in rental income with rising inflation increasing costs and squeezing income B L Premium

Inner-city property owner Octodec Investments declared an interim dividend on Tuesday but didn’t provide guidance for second-half earnings and distributable income because of the uncertain political climate and weak economic growth.

With SA’s economic growth expected to be less than 2%, together with the war in Ukraine and the Covid-19 pandemic, the real estate investment trust expects little growth in rental income with rising inflation increasing its costs and squeezing net property income...