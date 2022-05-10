Irongate beats distribution guidance as logistics demand soars Down Under
The Australia-focused group lifted its distribution per share for its 2022 year, probably its last as a listed company
10 May 2022 - 14:13
Irongate Group, previously Investec Australia Property Fund (IAP), has beaten its distribution guidance for its 2022 year slightly, forking out A$60.86m (R682.2m) to shareholders after interest in logistics and industrial properties surged.
The JSE- and ASX-listed group declared a 9.2 Australian cents per share distribution for its year to end-March, up 3.1% year on year, saying in its annual report that investment into Australia’s industrial and logistics sector exceeded that of office and retail for the first time ever in 2021...
