Irongate beats distribution guidance as logistics demand soars Down Under

Irongate Group, previously Investec Australia Property Fund (IAP), has beaten its distribution guidance for its 2022 year slightly, forking out A$60.86m (R682.2m) to shareholders after interest in logistics and industrial properties surged.

The JSE- and ASX-listed group declared a 9.2 Australian cents per share distribution for its year to end-March, up 3.1% year on year, saying in its annual report that investment into Australia’s industrial and logistics sector exceeded that of office and retail for the first time ever in 2021...