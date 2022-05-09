Companies / Property UK property firms Capco and Shaftesbury confirm £3.5bn merger talks Combined group will focus on the West End of London with about 270,000 square metres of lettable space B L Premium

UK landlord Capital & Counties (Capco) has confirmed it is in advanced talks with property group Shaftesbury about a reported £3.5bn (R69.3bn) merger, which would bring major tourist hotspots Covent Garden and Chinatown under a single owner.

The tie-up could see the two own vast swathes of the West End of London, with Capco set to own 53% of the combined company and Shaftesbury 47%...