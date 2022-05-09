×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Property

Calgro M3 shares leap after flagging profit surge

Shares rose as much as 11% on Monday morning, after Calgro said it would book a more than R140m profit in 2022

BL Premium
09 May 2022 - 11:54 Karl Gernetzky

Shares of property developer Calgro M3 were on track for their best day in more than a month on Monday, after it flagged about a nine-fold rise in profit for its year to end-February, a clear sign of robust demand for low-income housing in SA.

Headline earnings per share will be between 104.87c and 106.39c in the year to end-February, the group said in a trading update, an up to 801.3% improvement from the prior period’s loss of 15.7c...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now