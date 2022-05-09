Calgro M3 shares leap after flagging profit surge
Shares rose as much as 11% on Monday morning, after Calgro said it would book a more than R140m profit in 2022
09 May 2022 - 11:54
Shares of property developer Calgro M3 were on track for their best day in more than a month on Monday, after it flagged about a nine-fold rise in profit for its year to end-February, a clear sign of robust demand for low-income housing in SA.
Headline earnings per share will be between 104.87c and 106.39c in the year to end-February, the group said in a trading update, an up to 801.3% improvement from the prior period’s loss of 15.7c...
