Companies / Property Q&A: Sirius Real Estate CEO Andrew Coombs on growth prospects in Germany and the UK Sirius recently entered the UK market through the acquisition of BizSpace, a leading provider of flexible workspace

Sirius Real Estate which has been operating solely in Germany since listing in 2014 recently entered the UK market through acquiring BizSpace, a flexible workspace provider, and sees enormous growth potential in both markets.

A leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in German, Sirius is listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the JSE...