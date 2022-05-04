Equites sells almost R1bn of vacant land in the UK
The industrial-focused group is expected to net a £10.6m (R212m) post-tax profit from the transaction, and is looking to fund other projects
04 May 2022 - 09:39
Industrial-focused Equites Property Fund has sold 7.5ha of vacant land to Promontoria Logistics UK for £48.46m (R953m), looking to fund other developments in the country.
The group said in a statement on Wednesday that Equites Newlands Group, its subsidiary, will develop two distribution centres, covering 35,000m2, on the land in Basingstoke, about 80km southwest of London, for £47.75m...
