Property sellers turn to online auctions Auctioneer says there is increased confidence in the process due to its convenience, transparency, speed and efficiency

Buying and selling property on auction has taken off in SA, with the Covid-19 pandemic having accelerated online auctions due to the efficiency, transparency and speed of the platform.

Sellers with noncore assets, or vacant buildings, favour auctions for sales as this gives them full exposure to a wide range of buyers, with luxury homes, especially those in the Western Cape, rural retail and industrial properties being highly sought-after...