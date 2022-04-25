Retail property sector is showing signs of recovery, FNB says
But weak consumer fundamentals pose a threat to the sector’s sustainability
25 April 2022 - 16:32
With easing in lockdown restrictions, the retail property sector is showing signs of improvement along with declining vacancy rates. But consumers are still under financial pressure and this poses a threat to the sector’s sustainability.
According to the FNB Property Broker Survey on the retail sector, demand for space is increasingly driven by new emerging smaller businesses...
