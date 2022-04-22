Companies / Property MAS wants to expand footprint in Central and Eastern Europe MAS aims to acquire 100% of the share capital and shareholder loans of six subsidiaries B L Premium

Real-estate company MAS has started negotiations to take full control of development joint venture PKM Development’s six subsidiaries, which owns six commercial retail centres in Romania. MAS is continuing to expand into Central and Eastern Europe (CEE).

MAS, a green property owner, wants to acquire 100% of the share capital, the money invested directly in a company by its shareholders, and shareholder loans of the six subsidiaries, the company said in a statement on Friday...