Rex Trueform buys 51% stake in property letting business Belper

Rex Trueform, owner of clothing retailer Queenspark, has bought the majority stake in newly established property letting enterprise Belper Investments, as it looks to diversify its existing property portfolio and acquire high-demand commercial property.

In the announcement on Thursday, Rex Trueform, which has a water infrastructure segment, said it agreed to subscribe (ask for) 51% of the entire issued share capital, the value of shares the company offers for sale to investors...