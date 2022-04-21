Rex Trueform buys 51% stake in property letting business Belper
Rex Trueform says it has agreed to subscribe 51% of the entire issued share capital
21 April 2022 - 15:20
Rex Trueform, owner of clothing retailer Queenspark, has bought the majority stake in newly established property letting enterprise Belper Investments, as it looks to diversify its existing property portfolio and acquire high-demand commercial property.
In the announcement on Thursday, Rex Trueform, which has a water infrastructure segment, said it agreed to subscribe (ask for) 51% of the entire issued share capital, the value of shares the company offers for sale to investors...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now